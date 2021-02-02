Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.15 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,306,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $267.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

