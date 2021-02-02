Paradiem LLC Makes New Investment in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,544 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPLD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Upland Software by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Upland Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 635,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 38,260 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 48.6% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 205,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 67,133 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $350,800.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,192.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $52,129.35. Insiders sold 106,977 shares of company stock worth $5,159,059 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPLD stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,578. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

