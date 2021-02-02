Paradiem LLC Takes $2.55 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 66.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after buying an additional 628,841 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after buying an additional 446,380 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,217.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 437,200 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 156.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 449,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after purchasing an additional 274,458 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 532.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 304,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 256,248 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $631,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,141 shares of company stock valued at $20,650,117. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $143.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.