Avalanche Market Capitalization Tops $1.01 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $97.01 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $13.11 or 0.00037620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00144117 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00067005 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00258303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00064845 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,722.62 or 0.88191850 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

Avalanche Coin Trading

Avalanche can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AVAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.