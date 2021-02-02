i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $35.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,735. The firm has a market cap of $946.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -732.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $100,799.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $38,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 387.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

