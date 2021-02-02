Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $966,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 3.7% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,788. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $70.13.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

