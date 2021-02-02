Analysts Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Post $1.00 EPS

Analysts expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. BancFirst posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,800. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BANF traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.95. 1,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.93. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $65.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.