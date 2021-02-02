Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Announces Earnings Results

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%.

HLIT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 24,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.92 million, a PE ratio of -20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 204,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,049 shares of company stock valued at $487,576. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

