Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Announces Earnings Results

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%.
HLIT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 24,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.92 million, a PE ratio of -20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.
In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 204,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,049 shares of company stock valued at $487,576. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Harmonic
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
See Also: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.