The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.11). The Children’s Place posted earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

PLCE traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.26. 22,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,457. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

