Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.47. WESCO International also reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

WCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.30.

Shares of WCC stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 36.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 113,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 17.6% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 213,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,897 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 31.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 28.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

