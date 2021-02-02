iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 141.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.41. 1,852,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,202,518. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $217.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.03 and a 200 day moving average of $182.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

