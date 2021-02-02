Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 646.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

AEE stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.05. 17,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,994. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

