DeDora Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $8,620,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 54,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DLR traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.55. 35,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,780. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

