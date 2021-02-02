686,876 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Purchased by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 686,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,282,000. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 30.8% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Avantis International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.91. 107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,973. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.