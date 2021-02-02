686,876 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Purchased by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 686,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,282,000. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 30.8% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Avantis International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.91. 107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,973. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.