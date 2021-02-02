Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 36,000 Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. Eventbrite makes up 0.5% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,038,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Eventbrite by 440.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after buying an additional 2,312,684 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Eventbrite by 74.1% in the third quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after buying an additional 1,010,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,457,000 after buying an additional 545,194 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 113.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 847,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 450,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. 9,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,519. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The business had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

