Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Up 21.8% in January

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashmore Group plc raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 18,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1.2% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 90,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $49.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $67.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.