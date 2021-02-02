Short Interest in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Rises By 22.7%

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,569,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,879 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,685,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,682 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,665,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,424,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,224,000 after acquiring an additional 592,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.64. 65,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,523. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

