Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Update

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 9,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYF. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

NYSE:SYF traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.89. 276,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,392,584. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,750,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,164,000 after purchasing an additional 386,100 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,658,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,908,000 after purchasing an additional 789,833 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,521,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,128,000 after purchasing an additional 178,172 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,439,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,183,000 after purchasing an additional 726,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 446.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,280,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

