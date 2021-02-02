Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.26-4.66 for the period. Eaton also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.40-$5.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.00.

ETN stock opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. Eaton has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.39.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

