Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) (CVE:LBC) Director Ian Slater Buys 250,000 Shares

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) (CVE:LBC) Director Ian Slater bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$925,000.

LBC traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.10. 286,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,984. Libero Copper & Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$14.84 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) Company Profile

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Colombia. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit consisting of 49 unpatented lode mining claims with a total area of 409 hectares located in the Tomichi Mining District, Gunnison County, Southwestern Colorado; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims totaling 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

