Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 115.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,153 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCTR. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after buying an additional 967,744 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,185,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,456,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $736,000.

NYSEARCA:FCTR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,246. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07.

