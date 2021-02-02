Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 8,152 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,374. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.