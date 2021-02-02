Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $904,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 41,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.52. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

