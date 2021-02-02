Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.38. 4,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,452. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.98. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

