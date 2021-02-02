Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $7.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $64,440,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31,148.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,455,000 after purchasing an additional 391,538 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,865,000. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,865,000 after purchasing an additional 192,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,572,000 after purchasing an additional 190,711 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.48. 5,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,804. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.03 and its 200 day moving average is $126.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

