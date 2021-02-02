Austin Private Wealth LLC Takes $475,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000.

NASDAQ USXF traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,625. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

