Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Bought by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCC traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,525. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $187.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.48.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

