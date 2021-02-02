Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $7.29 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,550,789. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $330.32.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.