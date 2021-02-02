Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 33,600 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,679,000 after purchasing an additional 423,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,484,000 after buying an additional 240,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after purchasing an additional 623,278 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

NYSE EMR opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

