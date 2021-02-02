iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,776 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 3.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $12,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

EFG traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,856 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

