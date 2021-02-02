Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,786 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 14.2% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $49,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.65. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,580. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $175.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.45.

