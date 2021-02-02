Alliance Wealth Management Group Purchases 15,585 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,585 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises about 4.0% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $10,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

PCY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.46. 25,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,938. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $30.33.

