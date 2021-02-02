Alliance Wealth Management Group Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.40. 51,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day moving average of $116.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

