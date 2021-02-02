Paradiem LLC Purchases Shares of 7,891 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,139.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $10,650,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.08.

VEEV stock traded up $9.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.06. 17,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,450. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 132.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total transaction of $786,763.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,666.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

