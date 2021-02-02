Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lifted by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,344 shares of company stock worth $6,947,065 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.87. 15,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,948. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

