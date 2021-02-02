Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,158 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $189,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.