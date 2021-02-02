VMware (NYSE:VMW) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $117.00 price objective on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “VMware shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Margins are anticipated to remain under pressure due to ongoing investments in hybrid cloud and SaaS portfolio expansions. Economic uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak is a major headwind. Nevertheless, VMware is benefiting from the ongoing cloud-based digital transformation and a solid portfolio of solutions. Momentum in VMware Cloud on AWS solution, VCPP, modern applications, EUC and Carbon Black are expected to drive top-line growth. The company’s widening cloud-customer base is driven by an expanding partner base that includes IBM, Microsoft, Google, Oracle and Alibaba. Moreover, solid demand for the Tanzu portfolio is expected to boost the top line in the long haul. Acquisitions like Carbon Black and Pivotal are expected to boost the top line in the long haul.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VMW. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $4.65 on Tuesday, reaching $142.32. 30,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,406. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.63 and a 200-day moving average of $110.68. VMware has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $163.17. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 146.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

