Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Community Health’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past six months. It continues to acquire hospitals to expand number of licensed beds. The company’s restructuring initiatives substantiate its efforts to reduce expenses. Going forward, its expenses are expected to improve further on the back of the company's planned business rejig. Frequent divestitures to streamline core operations have not only helped to lower its debt but also helped the company anticipate improved cash flows. The company made investments in telehealth, which gained ample response amid the COVID-19 environment. However, it has seen a decline in revenues due to reduced admissions. The coronavirus-led uncertainties might affect its near-term financial performance, which led to withdrawal of 2020 guidance. Its weak capital position remains a woe.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CYH. Truist raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.30.

Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 56,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,967. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $11.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 16,411,971 shares of company stock valued at $139,243,978 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

