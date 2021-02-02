Paradiem LLC Invests $2.29 Million in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,325,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,750,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,939,000 after buying an additional 142,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after buying an additional 141,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,793,000 after buying an additional 140,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.43.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EBS traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.98. 8,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,997. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average of $100.39. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

