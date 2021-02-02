Financial Consulate Inc. Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Consulate Inc. trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,575,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,246,000 after purchasing an additional 296,854 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $89.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.