Condor Capital Management Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in The Home Depot by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

HD opened at $270.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.41. The company has a market cap of $290.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

