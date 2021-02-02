One Day In July LLC Invests $314,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

One Day In July LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,373,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,621,000 after purchasing an additional 87,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

