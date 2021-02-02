C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.87

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.87 and last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 2531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

CCCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($17.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($16.92). The company had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

