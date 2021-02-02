Community Bank of Raymore Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Community Bank of Raymore cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 4.5% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 231,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,774,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.18. The stock had a trading volume of 141,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,445,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.