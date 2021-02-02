Community Bank of Raymore Trims Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Evergy accounts for about 1.3% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Evergy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Evergy by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Evergy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EVRG traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.69. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.