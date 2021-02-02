Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

NYSE PLD opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The stock has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

