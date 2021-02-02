The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,056 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

Shares of TD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.18. 13,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,242. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

