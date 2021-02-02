Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 1,262 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.12% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.67.

Shares of HII stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.12. 772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,238. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $271.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

