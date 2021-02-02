United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of X opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at $188,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 36.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 877,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 233,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 18.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

