Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1,368.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after acquiring an additional 980,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,417,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,959,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,539,000 after acquiring an additional 333,101 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

PEP stock opened at $136.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $189.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

